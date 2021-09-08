Advertisement

Tahoe residents returning to smoky homes have work to do

South Lake Tahoe home during Caldor Fire
South Lake Tahoe home during Caldor Fire(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -South Lake Tahoe dodged a bullet last week. The flames of the Caldor fire slipped past the southern edge of the community, knocking on its backdoor, but thanks to the efforts of firefighters, never entered the neighborhoods.

With most of last week’s evacuation orders lifted, many residents are returning to homes they feared they might not see again. No homes were lost. but every structure in the basin has been invaded by the smoke that choked the area for more than a week. That smell will linger, causing respiratory problems for those who are sensitive. But also contaminating the very structure of the homes and everything in them.

“It will be in your attic most likely,” says Brian Foote, National Account Manager for the property restoration firm Belfor. “Your insulation will be affected. Your HVAC systems may be affected, It will really land on every surface in their home.”

Getting rid of it isn’t as easy as opening a window and airing the place out.

“The problem is as long as you have the source remains you’re still going to have the odor later on and it’s still going to affect the surfaces it lands on. If it sits on surfaces, it can pit glass or metal. It can affect artwork or any surfaces it sits on. So, it’s something that you want to remove as soon as you can.”>

Whether you do the cleaning yourself or leave it to professionals, Foote says, it needs to be addressed, but there’s a few precautions advised.

<Foote: “Vacuuming is great, but it’s got to be a HEPA vac that has a HEPA filter in it so you capture those particles and not just simply stirring them back up into the air. And then if it’s not a porous surface like glass or metal or something you could use a damp cloth and wipe that down and move on to the next step to make sure you don’t have long term damage.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs
Carson City Sheriff's Office
Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
One of the few remaining beds at the evacuation facility at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down
Upper Kingsbury residential area
SLT residents and businesses allowed to return
Cots formerly used for SLT evacuees stacked at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.
SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down