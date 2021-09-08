South Lake Tahoe Reopens: what tourists need to know when visiting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Many South Lake Tahoe evacuees are on their way home and businesses are getting ready to re-open their doors after the Caldor fire turned the city into a ghost town.

Carol Chaplin, the president for the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority says as the city prepares to reopen, welcoming tourists back into South Lake Tahoe will be evaluated on a day by day basis.

“I know there are businesses as we speak that are trying to get into that reopen stage, some of the workers are trying to get back into town and back to their homes and that’s an exciting thing,” explained Chaplin. “We do have some challenges however, highway 50 coming into the South Lake Tahoe area is still closed.”

Chaplin says while Tahoe on the Nevada side remains open, public lands are still closed with some areas possibly remaining closed until the fall season.

“Hopefully visitors can still enjoy that fall period and then our wish is for perhaps some early snow and we’ll turn our attention to a great winter season with our ski resorts,” said Chaplin.

Chaplin says visitors should check with hotels to ensure availability and to plan for possible changes during their stay.

“Potential visitors need to understand that our air quality is still a little bit changeable,” added Chaplin. “It’s not where we’d like it to be and there’s still lots of conditions where we’re working with daily.”

For the latest updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.