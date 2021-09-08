Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe Reopens: what tourists need to know when visiting

What tourists need to know when visiting South Lake Tahoe
What tourists need to know when visiting South Lake Tahoe(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Many South Lake Tahoe evacuees are on their way home and businesses are getting ready to re-open their doors after the Caldor fire turned the city into a ghost town.

Carol Chaplin, the president for the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority says as the city prepares to reopen, welcoming tourists back into South Lake Tahoe will be evaluated on a day by day basis.

“I know there are businesses as we speak that are trying to get into that reopen stage, some of the workers are trying to get back into town and back to their homes and that’s an exciting thing,” explained Chaplin. “We do have some challenges however, highway 50 coming into the South Lake Tahoe area is still closed.”

Chaplin says while Tahoe on the Nevada side remains open, public lands are still closed with some areas possibly remaining closed until the fall season.

“Hopefully visitors can still enjoy that fall period and then our wish is for perhaps some early snow and we’ll turn our attention to a great winter season with our ski resorts,” said Chaplin.

Chaplin says visitors should check with hotels to ensure availability and to plan for possible changes during their stay.

“Potential visitors need to understand that our air quality is still a little bit changeable,” added Chaplin. “It’s not where we’d like it to be and there’s still lots of conditions where we’re working with daily.”

For the latest updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs
Carson City Sheriff's Office
Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
One of the few remaining beds at the evacuation facility at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down
Upper Kingsbury residential area
SLT residents and businesses allowed to return
Cots formerly used for SLT evacuees stacked at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.
SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down