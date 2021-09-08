SLT residents and businesses allowed to return

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire is burning south behind Heavenly Ski Resort. Just under its Olympic Downhill run, this strip mall where the Dog Dog Cat Store is one of the few businesses open.

“Great to be back,” says George Richter, owner of Dog Dog Cat. “It was great to see our customers and they are thrilled out come back in. And people are happy to go sleep in their own bed. People with their own pets. They’ve been in some difficult situations. A couple of stories I heard this morning, it sounded a little challenging to stay in a hotel. Wherever you end up with your pet is not an easy thing,” says Richter.

South Lake Tahoe opened its main drag to traffic as of Sunday.

At the Hard Rock Hotel, a welcome sign. But still not a lot of traffic. Fire officials say the next couple of days will allow businesses in the area to regroup and restock shelves. They are asking residents to stock up on food, gas and other items before they return home here as amenities in South Lake Tahoe can’t fulfill everyone’s needs right now.

“The restocking, everything is coming in from outside of south Lake Tahoe,” Jaime Moore, public information officer for the Caldor Fire. “The roads are barely open in some areas and so it is going by to be slow to recovery, he says.

Upper Kingsbury residents were allowed to come back to their homes and neighborhoods. Homes nestled in the pines; there is no question why residents here were asked to leave, just in case the fire made it this far.

“Ah, behind Pioneer Trial heading over to Kingsbury. So, it was kind of nerve racking,” says Nanette Hansel a Upper Kingsbury resident.

Nanette Hansel and her family evacuated to Sacramento and stayed with relatives for several days. She says they all kept updated to the situation up near their home, and when the mandatory evacuation was lifted, they headed back.

“We waited a day. We weren’t excited about coming home to the smoke,” says Hansel. “But school starts in a day or two and I’ve got to get back to work,” she says.

