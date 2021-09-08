Reno Breathe Bar offering oxygen naps to firefighters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Breathe Bar in Midtown is offering oxygen naps for firefighters in Northern Nevada. It’s a way for the business to say thank you to those battling the fires in our area.

“I just really want to make sure the families and friends of these firefighters know we are open for them whenever we can get them in,” said Amy Burkett, owner of the Breathe Bar.

Burkett says she has two firefighters scheduled. All you need is proof you’re a firefighter to get an oxygen nap. She says the ambiance at the Breathe Bar could help just as much as the oxygen.

“Oxygen is going to help them, but I think more than anything the rest, Burkett says. “If they want to come in and lay here for an hour, I would even let them take an hour nap. I know that these guys and women are tired. They’ve been working a lot.”

The Breath Bar also offers massage therapy, cryotherapy, and has a sauna. You can learn more about them here.

