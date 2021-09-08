Advertisement

Reno Breathe Bar offering oxygen naps to firefighters

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Breathe Bar in Midtown is offering oxygen naps for firefighters in Northern Nevada. It’s a way for the business to say thank you to those battling the fires in our area.

“I just really want to make sure the families and friends of these firefighters know we are open for them whenever we can get them in,” said Amy Burkett, owner of the Breathe Bar.

Burkett says she has two firefighters scheduled. All you need is proof you’re a firefighter to get an oxygen nap. She says the ambiance at the Breathe Bar could help just as much as the oxygen.

“Oxygen is going to help them, but I think more than anything the rest, Burkett says. “If they want to come in and lay here for an hour, I would even let them take an hour nap. I know that these guys and women are tired. They’ve been working a lot.”

The Breath Bar also offers massage therapy, cryotherapy, and has a sauna. You can learn more about them here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
Body found in Lake Tahoe
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs
Carson City Sheriff's Office
Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City
Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout

Latest News

An oxygen machine at the Breath Bar
Reno Breathe Bar
NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington, Nev. on Sept. 8, 2021.
Deadly crash closes road in Lyon County
KOLO
Mental health for our students
The Reno Arch's lights will turn gold during September in honor of childhood cancer awareness.
Reno Arch turns gold for childhood cancer awareness