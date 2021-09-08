Reno arch turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to helping local children and their families affected by childhood cancer. University of Nevada Cheerleaders, mascots and local lawmakers, joined in to support these efforts by helping turn the Reno Arch gold for September.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which ends September 30 features the non-profit’s “Know the Gold Campaign,” to help raise money and bring attention to the matter, while highlighting the national symbol of childhood cancer which is the gold ribbon. All fundraising efforts will benefit local children and all the funds raised stays in northern Nevada.

. For more information, call (775) 825-0888 or visit www.nvchildrenscancer.org

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.