Advertisement

Reno arch turns gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely...
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to helping local children and their families affected by childhood cancer(KOLO)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to helping local children and their families affected by childhood cancer. University of Nevada Cheerleaders, mascots and local lawmakers, joined in to support these efforts by helping turn the Reno Arch gold for September.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which ends September 30 features the non-profit’s “Know the Gold Campaign,” to help raise money and bring attention to the matter, while highlighting the national symbol of childhood cancer which is the gold ribbon. All fundraising efforts will benefit local children and all the funds raised stays in northern Nevada.

. For more information, call (775) 825-0888 or visit www.nvchildrenscancer.org

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs
Carson City Sheriff's Office
Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City
Body found in Lake Tahoe

Latest News

What tourists need to know when visiting South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe Reopens: what tourists need to know when visiting
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
One of the few remaining beds at the evacuation facility at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down
Upper Kingsbury residential area
SLT residents and businesses allowed to return