Excessive heat prompts calls for energy conservation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy asked customers to conserve power Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in response to excessive heat in California and Nevada.

“With high temperatures forecasted this week, we are anticipating higher energy demand across the western U.S. that could contribute to energy supply constraints today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission.

In a statement, NV Energy said conservation efforts ensures our electric grid is in the “best position possible during periods of high energy demand.”

Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:

Turn off unnecessary lights

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 5 and 8 p.m.

More energy saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.

