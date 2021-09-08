Advertisement

Mental health for our students

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students have been back in class in Washoe County for about a month now. Between attending school during a pandemic and getting back into a routine, a child’s mental health can be affected.

There are additional factors from this school year that have already made it a challenge. With a month complete, students have faced new COVID rules, which come with the fear of their friends getting sick, school closures due to poor air quality from wildfires.

Teachers and parents need to take extra time to listen to kids and be patient.

Dr. Jeff Murawsky of the SilverSummit Healthplan mentioned what can help everyone during this unprecedented time,

“It’s great to be back and I think it’s stressful for everybody and I think if we are all just aware and mindful of the fact that everyone around us has the same stress we have, ya know, sitting in that classroom going to that office, whatever it is, the more we know it and the more we talk about it the better we’ll feel about it,” Murawsky said.

For ways to help children cope during this school year, click here.

