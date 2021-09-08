‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) – A woman in Florida says it was the small, daily gesture by her husband that kept her fighting to stay alive in the ICU.

“It is the most terrifying thing you will ever experience in your life, just laying there not being able to take a breath,” said Donna Crane, who is battling COVID-19.

“I could see the fear in her face and I said, ‘Alright, put your shoes on, we’re going,’” her husband, Gary Crane, said.

Days after she contracted COVID in mid-August, the virus made her so ill she had to be hospitalized for acute respiratory failure.

“That was the last I saw of her for 10 days,” he explained.

“I couldn’t see him and that was the hardest part – is not being able to have somebody there,” Donna said.

As Donna laid in ICU, she said the staff was amazing caring for her, but there were frightening moments.

“You would lay there in bed at night, and you would hear code after code after code being called and you just wonder what’s going to happen,” Donna explained.

To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the hospital parking lot before he went to work, holding big block letters that say, “I love you.”

“I just wanted her to know that because I know she was going to be scared and I couldn’t be there with her and I just wanted her to know that I’m here,” Gary said.

“The nurses would sit me up in the bed and let me look out the window, let me see he was there at 8 a.m. and I knew, ‘OK. We’re going to, we’re going to do this,’” Donna said.

Though she’s out of the hospital, Donna is aware the road to complete recovery will be a long one.

She’s just grateful she survived because the couple has much to look forward to.

“I just found out my daughter is expecting. We’re going to be grandparents, and that went through my mind. I want to hold my baby,” Donna said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.