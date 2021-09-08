Have a Heart: Meet David

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12-year-old David is a sweet boy with a creative streak. He loves LEGO and cars, and creates his own superhero comics. His favorite superheroes are Batman or Black Panther, and when he grows up, he wants to be a hero in real life.

“I just like the Armed Forces type stuff,” he said “Like, anything that has to do with law enforcement, like the Navy SEAL’s. The tough ones.”

But there’s one thing he wants more than anything in this world.

“I just want to have a good family,,” he said. “I just want to make really good memories. I mean, I don’t care if it’s a mama and a mom, or a mom or a dad, because I like to consider myself a mama’s boy.”

He just wants parents to spend time with him.

“I want to go on outings with them, like, like maybe go to balloon races. Actually go to see Hot August Nights.”

It’s a simple request from a child who has been through more than most adults. Stephanie Walker, David’s therapist says he needs to go to a home that is trauma-aware, and to parents who can adapt their parenting style to David’s needs.

“This is a kid who’s been through a lot in his short, little life, and he requires like patience and love and understanding,” she said. “And when he loves and cares about you, he loves deep. And it’s real.”

She says parents shouldn’t expect David to be the only one to change and adapt to fit into the new family dynamic. But to be adopted means the world to David, because it means someone chose to love him and he will always return that love.

“Not saying that any kid out there is the wrong kid,” he said “But like them knowing that they picked like the right, kid, like the kid that’s gonna like, treat them like family throughout the years, no matter how old he is. I just want to know that I’m there for them. I’m there for that family.”

David is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. For more information visit Have a Heart Washoe

