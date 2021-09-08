Deadly crash closes road in Lyon County

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman is dead after a crash in Lyon County early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Mason Road south of Yerington.

NHP says two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were airlifted by Care Flight. One later died from her injuries.

The road was expected to open up sometime after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

