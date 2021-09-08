Advertisement

Deadly crash closes road in Lyon County

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington, Nev. on Sept. 8, 2021.
NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington, Nev. on Sept. 8, 2021.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman is dead after a crash in Lyon County early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Mason Road south of Yerington.

NHP says two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were airlifted by Care Flight. One later died from her injuries.

The road was expected to open up sometime after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
Body found in Lake Tahoe
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs
Carson City Sheriff's Office
Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City
Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout