Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off

Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.(Nugget Casino Resort)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A local team is the big winner at the 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off.

Git-R-Smoked BBQ competed in the event for just the second time, but takes home the First Place trophy at a $10,000 winner’s check. At the 2019 competition, Git-R-Smoked took home the Best Sauce prize.

The top five, People’s Choice and Best Sauce winners for 2021 are:

  • First place: Git-R-Smoked, from Reno, NV, $10,000
  • Second place: Back Forty Texas Barbecue, from Pleasant Hill, CA, $5,000
  • Third place: Montana Q Bar-B-Que House, from Frenchtown, MT, $2,000
  • Fourth Place: Blazin’ Bronco BBQ, from Port St. Lucie, FL, $1,000
  • Fifth Place: Butch’s Smack Your Lips BBQ, from Mt. Laurel, NJ, $500
  • Best Sauce: Texas Outlaw Barbecue, from Elizabethtown, KY $500
  • People’s Choice Award: Back Forty Texas Barbecue, from Pleasant Hill, CA, $500.

The 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 through Monday, September 5, 2022, on Victorian Avenue at the Nugget.

