Two suspects in custody after early-morning shooting in Carson City

Carson City Sheriff's Office
Carson City Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least two people are in custody in Placer County after an early-morning shooting led to a chase.

According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, the incident appears to have started near Bellevue Road Tuesday morning and later moved to the Denny’s on North Carson Street. Furlong says that’s where multiple shots were fired and a car was hit; however, no injuries have been reported.

The suspects then led deputies on a chase up U.S. 50 to Spooner Summit. They were later stopped by Placer County. Two people were arrested and deputies are searching for a third person., but s description has not been released.

Deputies are also looking into whether this shooting is tied to other incidents in Reno last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

