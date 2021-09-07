SLT evacuation center in Reno winds down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Richard LaTella sits on his Red Cross cot and sings “Rock Me on the Water” at the evacuation center located in the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

The opening lyrics to the song: “Oh people look around you, the signs are everywhere...” tend to reflect the atmosphere of the center which is now less than half full.

The center last week held approximately 800 evacuees who stayed for nearly seven days. But with the evacuation lifted for most of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, most have headed back to their homes.

“I mean who knows?” asks LaTella. “I may end up staying here. I played in front of the Marriott up there for 13 years, I just fixed the guitar,” he says.

Most of the people who left the center were home owners, renters, or students who worked up at South Lake Tahoe for the summer. Others at center could be homeless, or they have medical conditions where conditions back up at Tahoe need to be more than adequate. For instance, they may need electricity. Or, they may need medical transportation to get back to their homes.

Over the last three days several buses have picked up evacuees who were more than anxious to sleep in their own beds tonight. They will admit conditions weren’t that bad. Each person had a cot. Three meals a day were served along with snacks. Showers were provided. And services, like mental health and spiritual guidance were available to some who might not have thought they needed it until now.

300 volunteers were on hand to help over the last week. Joaquin Roces has been to many disasters during his tenure with the Red Cross, as a local though, he took this emergency response to heart.

“This is the largest shelter our chapter has put together for an active DR,” says Roces. “It is a successful operation for this chapter and the Red Cross nationally,” he says. The center will remain open as long as there is a need.

Richard says he’ll head back up to South Lake Tahoe to get his bike and personal belongings. From there his options are open; stay at six thousand feet or head down to the ocean with less smoke in the air.

