Reno Police investigating shooting death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Detectives are investigating a shooting death late Monday night, September 6, 2021.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at about 10:30 P.M. on Talus Way near N. Virginia Street. One person had been shot and that person died of their injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit say the incident appears isolated and there is no immediate threat to the community.

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

If you have information, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

