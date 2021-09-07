Reno to look at supporting a ban on wildlife contests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is set to look at a resolution supporting a statewide ban on wildlife hunting contests.

The resolution was requested to be added to the next council meeting by council members Naomi Duerr and Devin Reese. Duerr says the problem is with contests that offer prizes for the most amount of animals killed or the biggest killed. Typically theses contests include hunting coyotes or other small animals.

Duerr also said contests, at the very least, should be regulated. “They do that for fishing, for elk, for deer. For virtually every animal that they regulate.”

If the resolution passes, Reno will join the Clark County Board of Commissioners, which adopted a similar resolution in February. Both would then be considered during the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners meeting on September 24. That meeting could lead to possible action.

The Reno City Council meeting will be held on September 8.

