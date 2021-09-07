Advertisement

One person killed in crash on US 95A in Yerington

NHP is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on US 95A in Yerington on Aug. 28.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Yerington man is dead following a crash on US-95A at Muller Road. It happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a silver Ford F-150 was traveling north on the highway and failed to yield the right of way to a car as the truck attempted to make a left turn onto Muller Road. The truck hit the Honda head-on, which was being driven by 50-year-old Mark Evans of Yerington. Evans was transported by Care Flight to Renown in Reno where he was later pronounced dead.

