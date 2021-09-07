Advertisement

NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout

Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol determined that a driver failed to slow down entering the US-50 / US-50A / Alt. 95 roundabout about 5:15 A.M. on Monday, September 6, 2021.

The truck driven by Anthony King, 21, of Fallon, hit the decorative rock wall in the center of the roundabout, flipped and landed on its roof. King was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

