NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol determined that a driver failed to slow down entering the US-50 / US-50A / Alt. 95 roundabout about 5:15 A.M. on Monday, September 6, 2021.

The truck driven by Anthony King, 21, of Fallon, hit the decorative rock wall in the center of the roundabout, flipped and landed on its roof. King was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

