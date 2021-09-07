Helping homeless fire evacuees transition back to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire forced thousands of people out of their homes during mandatory evacuations, making it even more of struggle for those living out on the streets.

As the fire made its way towards South Lake Tahoe, Cheyenne Purrington, the executive director of Tahoe Coalition was racing against time to get her clients cleared out of the area.

“A lot of our unsheltered clients don’t have cars or phones,” explained Purrinigton. “So getting information to them about what the fire was doing during the mandatory evacuation was really important.”

With staff having to evacuate themselves, the nonprofit stayed operational for 24 hours, working out of nearby cities to guarantee their clients had the proper food, water and medications on hand.

“It’s unprecedented to take an entire city with all the resources and relocate that including medical and nonprofit resources, and many resources stayed shut down,” added Purrington. “We were really the only nonprofit to go through the barricades with a pass from the police department and we got a number of calls from the police to do welfare checks.”

The next step is preparing for a safe return back to South Lake, which will look different for the nonprofit’s clients than the general population.

“we’ve actually asked all our clients to delay their return to the city until tomorrow which will allow us to ensure the hospitals up and running and get locations up and running again like grocery stores up and running again, they need to go through spoilage,” said Purrington.

Purrington adds they couldn’t have done it without the help of their nonprofit partners and her staff keeping their community going and moving forward.

“Our team is incredible, I think that if you work in homeless services, you’re already that type of person who runs into the fire,” said Purrington. “Homelessness is a crisis.”

Tahoe Coalition for the homeless oversees around 300 people who are homeless or at risk for homelessness around the Tahoe area.

