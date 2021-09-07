Firefighters control apartment fire on Kirman Avenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Fighters responded to a fire at the Kirman Garden Apartments on Kirman Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews evacuated 20 apartment units, but no units were lost. The fire started outside the apartment building, and the flames traveled up into the attic.

A Reno Fire Battalion Chief says it will be up to the apartment management to decide if the tenants can stay inside the units.

The fire temporarily shut down traffic on Kirman Avenue.

