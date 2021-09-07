Advertisement

Firefighters control apartment fire on Kirman Avenue

A fire damaged the exterior of one building at the Kirman Garden Apartments.
A fire damaged the exterior of one building at the Kirman Garden Apartments.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Fighters responded to a fire at the Kirman Garden Apartments on Kirman Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews evacuated 20 apartment units, but no units were lost. The fire started outside the apartment building, and the flames traveled up into the attic.

A Reno Fire Battalion Chief says it will be up to the apartment management to decide if the tenants can stay inside the units.

The fire temporarily shut down traffic on Kirman Avenue.

