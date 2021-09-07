Advertisement

Fire in Sun valley burned a trailer, mobile home and an automobile

A fire on Ted Court in Sun Valley started in a small trailer and spread to nearby vehicles and...
A fire on Ted Court in Sun Valley started in a small trailer and spread to nearby vehicles and buildings.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) investigators are looking for the cause of a smoky fire in Sun Valley that broke out just before noon on Tuesday.

The fire on Ted Court reportedly started in a small trailer that spread to a mobile home and an automobile. At least three buildings were damaged.

Fire fighters say the dry trees and brush could have spread the fire even further.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire forced the closure of Sun Valley Boulevard north of El Rancho.

The column of smoke from the fire could be seen across the Truckee Meadows.

