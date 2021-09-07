Advertisement

Contractor scams after natural disasters

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With natural disasters happening across the country, many will lose their homes and businesses.

This year’s wildfires will have people having to rebuild what was lost. It is important you take proper steps in order to not find yourself being scammed by a contractor.

The Better Business Bureau recommends getting three estimates before hiring a contractor. They also encourage paying with a credit card, get a receipt, and keep your contract.

Research that the contractor you hire has the proper licensing for your area and look out for warnings like them offering you a quick fix or making big promises.

Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau said this is a situation most never think of going through,

“The key thing here is don’t rush into decisions if you have somebody knocking on your door, somebody that seems really convenient and says they can take care of it today, maybe even with some materials left over from a job they recently did, don’t find yourself making that first choice, you know you are being pressured to make a choice now. You want to make a smart decision.” Johnston said.

BBB has additional resources on its website to help you spot a business that may sound fraudulent. Following these tips when a natural disaster occurs could save you thousands.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel
Stabbing graphic
Minor injuries in downtown Reno stabbing
Memorial Candle
Firefighter assigned to California blaze dies of illness
The Caldor Fire burns on both sides of Highway 50 about 10 miles east of Kyburz, Calif., on...
South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

Latest News

Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
Winners announced in 2021 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
Businesses give back to first responders battling area wildfires
Businesses give back to first responders battling area wildfires
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, DoughBoys Donuts, Biggest Little Boba Shop, Noble Pie Pizza Parlor...
Businesses give back to first responders battling area wildfires
national preparedness month
Preparing insurance in case of home destruction