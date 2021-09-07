Contractor scams after natural disasters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With natural disasters happening across the country, many will lose their homes and businesses.

This year’s wildfires will have people having to rebuild what was lost. It is important you take proper steps in order to not find yourself being scammed by a contractor.

The Better Business Bureau recommends getting three estimates before hiring a contractor. They also encourage paying with a credit card, get a receipt, and keep your contract.

Research that the contractor you hire has the proper licensing for your area and look out for warnings like them offering you a quick fix or making big promises.

Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau said this is a situation most never think of going through,

“The key thing here is don’t rush into decisions if you have somebody knocking on your door, somebody that seems really convenient and says they can take care of it today, maybe even with some materials left over from a job they recently did, don’t find yourself making that first choice, you know you are being pressured to make a choice now. You want to make a smart decision.” Johnston said.

BBB has additional resources on its website to help you spot a business that may sound fraudulent. Following these tips when a natural disaster occurs could save you thousands.

