Compost fire burning in Spanish Springs

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you see a column of smoke in Spanish Springs near La Posada, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) asks that you not call 911.

A pile of landscaping material caught fire about 2:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at the RT Donavan Company at the base of Sugarloaf Peak.

A TMFR representative says crews are using bulldozers, but the fire could burn for days.

The fire poses no danger at this time. There is no need to call 911 to report the fire.

No structures threatened, or injuries reported. https://t.co/xkpoAbSPS4 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) September 7, 2021

