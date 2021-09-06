Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel
Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to...
Caldor Fire: South Lake Tahoe, Tahoma reopens under advisory evacuations
Memorial Candle
Firefighter assigned to California blaze dies of illness
A Cal Fire photo of the Dixie Fire.
DIXIE FIRE: Containment climbs to 57 percent, has now burned 910,000+ acres
Clyde Andrade Phillips
Arrest in Sun Valley convenience story robbery

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
(left to right) Lt.Col. Heath Kelly. Sgt.1stclass Miranda McElhiney, Master Sgt. Christian Riege
10 Years after: IHOP shooting victims remembered
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes