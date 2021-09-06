Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures will top off into the upper 90′s this week, with records possible. Expect warmer afternoon conditions but cooler overnight to early morning lows due to radiational cooling. Some light, late afternoon and evening breezes could develop Monday-Tuesday with the smoke forecast showing some improvement of air quality during the late afternoon and early evenings, with a low end chance of thunderstorms this week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

