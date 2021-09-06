Advertisement

Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and received thousands of likes on Twitter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man who embodies Jedi master Luke Skywalker has found something more powerful than the Force on social media: his real name.

A Twitter user challenged Mark Hamill to just post his name, saying Hamill could likely get thousands of likes with the simple tweet.

The user was right.

Since Sunday, Hamill’s tweet has gotten more than 560,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The “Star Wars” actor helped it along by pinning the tweet to the top of his page.

The challenge quickly started trending on Twitter.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei even joined in. His tweet of Hamill’s name also got thousands of likes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel
Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to...
Caldor Fire: South Lake Tahoe, Tahoma reopens under advisory evacuations
Memorial Candle
Firefighter assigned to California blaze dies of illness
A Cal Fire photo of the Dixie Fire.
DIXIE FIRE: Containment climbs to 57 percent, has now burned 910,000+ acres
Clyde Andrade Phillips
Arrest in Sun Valley convenience story robbery

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
(left to right) Lt.Col. Heath Kelly. Sgt.1stclass Miranda McElhiney, Master Sgt. Christian Riege
10 Years after: IHOP shooting victims remembered
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope