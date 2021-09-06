Advertisement

Barton Health offering limited services in South Lake Tahoe and Stateline

By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - With evacuation orders lifted in South Lake Tahoe, Stateline and Zephyr Cove, Barton Health is offering some services to the community again.

The Barton Health Urgent Care is offering 24/7 urgent care until the Barton Emergency Department reopens. The Urgent Care office is located at 155 Highway 50 in Stateline.

The Barton Medical Offices will offer virtual and phone visits for most services.

Barton Memorial Hospital closed and evacuated patients to other facilities when the Caldor Fire threatened the Lake Tahoe Basin. Barton is working with the California Department of Public Health to reopen the hospital as soon as possible.

More information is available at BartonHealth.org.

