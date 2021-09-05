Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke and haze impacts continue for portions of northeast CA and western NV through the holiday weekend. Some areas could also see triple digits in the forecast for Labor Day. High pressure strengthens over Nevada with increasing temperatures as well. Afternoon and evening breezes, improved smoke dispersion, and a low chance of thunderstorms may return by the middle of next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.