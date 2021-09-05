Carson Strong’s 2 TD passes lead Nevada past Cal 22-17

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Carson Strong threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nevada to a 22-17 victory over California in the season opener for both teams.

Strong connected on TDs to Romeo Doubs and Elijah Cooks for a happy homecoming to Northern California.

Strong grew up about an hour away from Memorial Stadium, attending Cal games and camps.

But after a knee injury his senior year in high school in Vacaville the Bears didn’t recruit him and he has turned into a star at Nevada.

Cal lost its first regular-season nonconference under fifth-year coach Justin Wilcox.

