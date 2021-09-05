Advertisement

Businesses give back to first responders battling area wildfires

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, DoughBoys Donuts, Biggest Little Boba Shop, Noble Pie Pizza Parlor...
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, DoughBoys Donuts, Biggest Little Boba Shop, Noble Pie Pizza Parlor partner with Renown Health for giveaway(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Working for those who work for us.

This weekend Renown Health teamed up with DoughBoys Donuts, Biggest Little Boba Shop, Noble Pie Pizza Parlor, and Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade locations around Reno and Sparks to give back to first responders.

“I had a Red Cross volunteer come in Saturday and she was so appreciative when she heard about (the giveaway). It just brightened up her day,” said Tina Montella, owner of the Wow Wow’s off of Mae Anne Avenue.

Montella and her team opened up shop a week ago and have been dishing out free fresh-squeezed lemonades to firefighters and other members of emergency crews. Montella’s friend who owns the Wow Wow in Eldorado Hills, California has also seen the impact the Caldor Fire is having on first responders.

“Our core values include spreading the aloha spirit. That means we want to embrace the community and show our love and appreciation to them,” said Montella.

For the latest updates on the Caldor Fire, click here.

