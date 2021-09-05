Arrest in Sun Valley convenience story robbery

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who allegedly robbed a Sun Valley convenience store early Saturday was under arrest by Saturday night, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Clyde Andrade Phillips, 23, was booked on a robbery charge.

The sheriff’s office said Phillips used a distinctive-looking handgun to rob the Quick Stop at West First Avenue and Sun Valley Boulevard about 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives used surveillance footage to identify Phillips as a suspect and to see which direction he fled. Detectives arrested him about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the gun allegedly used in the robbery was recovered.

Detectives don’t believe it is tied to any other robberies in the area.

