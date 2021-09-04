Support group available for those impacted by the Caldor fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A listening ear can go a long way in providing comfort and solace.

It’s something Kerstin Trachock, the clinical director at Thrive Wellness hopes she can give to those impacted by the Caldor fire.

Starting next week, Thrive Wellness will host a weekly virtual support group, open to everyone during this distressing time.

“Once returning and people feel safe, a lot of times that’s when emotions will become very overwhelming so as you’re going through it, there’s lots of emotions,” explained Trachock. “Often times it’s on that autopilot and the after effects can last for a while.”

She says the support group is all about having a safe space to process and normalize a wide range of emotions experienced through a trauma such as the Caldor fire and how to cope while connecting with others.

“It’s incredibly helpful to be around others as well, to gain support and normalize what they’re going through and to have others that they can talk to about whats going on because it’s difficult thing to manage on your own,” added Trachock.

Trachock says it’s all about taking care of the community and each other and the support group will run until it’s no longer needed.

“We know how severely this can impact people’s lives and cause a lot of anxiety and depression and feelings of fear and worry,” said Trachock. “So we wanted to make sure that we were doing what we could to have a space for people going through of affected by this.”

The online weekly support groups are free and is open to anyone, even firefighters and news reporters.

The first support group will start Wednesday, September 8th at 4 p.m.

You can email Reno@thrivehere.com to learn more or call Thrive Wellness at 775-525-8103.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.