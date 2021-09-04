Advertisement

Smoke clears resulting in full slate of high school football

Highlights and scores from around Northern Nevada
Highlights and scores from around Northern Nevada(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sports Caravan will have to wait *at least* another week, but there was still plenty of high school football action to go around to open up September.

Numerous wildfires have pushed smoke into Northern Nevada for the past two months resulting in a ton of cancellations and movement.

That was not the case Friday.

Mike Stefansson and Kurt Schroeder hope to see you September 10 for the first installment of the Sports Caravan.

SCORES:

Bishop Manogue 43, Reed 21.

McQueen 58, Douglas 6.

Reno 28, Carson 14.

Faith Lutheran 33, Damonte Ranch 7.

Oakdale 48, Spanish Springs 14.

North Valleys 30, Galena 13.

Lowry 42, Wooster 26.

Spring Creek 21, Hug 8.

Churchill County 28, Sparks 18.

Bishop Union 28, Fernley 14.

Pershing County 48, Dayton 26.

Mammoth 28, Mineral County 16.

Virginia City 46, Carlin 10.

