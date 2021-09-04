Parking shortage Saturday at Reno airport; catch a ride or a taxi

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Tahoe International Airport said it is out of parking capacity on Saturday and is warning people they will have a hard time finding a parking spot if they drive to the airport.

Instead, the airport asks travelers to get a ride from family or friends or use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft or take a taxi.

The shortage is only expected to be on Saturday, as travelers start returning from holiday trips on Sunday.

