10 Years after: IHOP shooting victims remembered

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Mass casualty shootings--that scourge of modern-day America -- are the kinds of tragedies that always seem to happen elsewhere. Sept. 6, 2011, it happened here in Carson City.

As customers sat enjoying breakfast, a man bearing an assault rifle appeared in the parking lot outside the IHOP on Carson Street. He sprayed shots into the air with no specific aim, then walked inside.

He shot Florence Donovan-Gunderson as she sat with her husband, then turned his weapon on a group of Nevada National Guardsmen--who may have been at that very moment discussing the upcoming 10th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks and the role the guard would play in memorial ceremonies. He fired. Twenty-seven seconds and 30 shots later he left, reloaded and began firing at passersby, even his own van before turning the gun on himself.

Three of the soldiers--Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, Sgt. First Class Miranda McElhiney and Master Sgt. Christian Riege died along with Mrs.Donovan Gunderson. Seven others were wounded.

Ten years have passed. the IHOP is now gone. A memorial plaque placed near the site honors the victims and most years there’s been a memorial run. It was canceled this year due to the smoke. But Friday at the National Guard headquarters, the three soldiers were remembered by family and fellow soldiers.

It was noted donning your country’s uniform carries with it the implied risk of the ultimate sacrifice which a soldier may face on some far-off battlefield, but it can happen here at home.

”When you think about all the wars and conflicts that this country has been in, we’ve always been across the world. It’s never been in our neighborhood.]< said Sgt.McElhinney’s father, Ken Cutzwiler. Now it’s come home to us and it’s an eye-opener.” That we need to do something about mental health in our country, he added.

But their service is not forgotten today.

“I think learning never to forget is a huge sign of never leaving a soldier behind,” said McElhiney’s daughter, Lily Hansen.

“However you want to put it we do not forget,” said Curzwiler. “We will not forget. We will never forget.”

