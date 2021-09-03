Washoe County now at Stage 2 Emergency Episode for air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode due to “unhealthy” air quality expected through the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be above 150. Smoke is expected to pour into the valley from the Dixie and Caldor fires burning in California.

People in sensitive groups including children, older adults, and those with heart/lung disease should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

You can check the latest air quality at AirNow.gov.

