Advertisement

Washoe County now at Stage 2 Emergency Episode for air quality

Smoke from the Caldor and Dixie Fires continues to pour into Nevada.
Smoke from the Caldor and Dixie Fires continues to pour into Nevada.(Source: KCRA/CNN)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode due to “unhealthy” air quality expected through the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be above 150. Smoke is expected to pour into the valley from the Dixie and Caldor fires burning in California.

People in sensitive groups including children, older adults, and those with heart/lung disease should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

You can check the latest air quality at AirNow.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: Containment up to 29%, fire grows to 212,000+ acres
Julie Munoz
Woman arrested following barricade in Verdi
Alpine Wildfire activity map.
Caldor Fire: New evacuation orders for Alpine County
Scoopers at Lake Davis on August 30, 2021.
DIXIE FIRE: Crews staged to keep the fire from spreading east
Morgan family home in Meyers
Evacuating South Lake: A family’s experience leaving their home

Latest News

Algae bloom on Virginia Lake.
People, pets asked to avoid Virginia Lake water
School budget graphic
Nevada K-12 schools get $1.58 billion in pandemic aid
Exterior of Nevada ENT, Reno, Nevada
Doctors explain long-lasting loss of taste and smell after COVID
The Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division downgraded Monday's Stage 3...
Washoe County downgrades air quality emergency episode