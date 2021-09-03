Ski resorts in South Lake threatened by Caldor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Caldor Fire continues toward two major ski resorts in the area. Flames have been threatening Heavenly Ski Resort and Kirkwood.

Heavenly has the fire about a mile and a half away and at Kirkwood, it is just over the ridge at Thunder Mountain.

Matt Jones, the general manager of Kirkwood tells us snow-making systems are continuously working.

The resort has established a fire preparation plan. Snowmaking hydrants are pressurized and ready for firefighters to use.

Facilities and the parking lot are being made available for emergency personnel.

Heavenly Ski Resort is in constant communication with Cal Fire, The United States Forest Service, local fire fighting agencies, and other local organizations.

The Heavenly team has been safely evacuated and provided emergency support services if need be.

