Shelters around Reno giving Caldor Fire evacuees a place to stay

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of Caldor Fire evacuees are making the Reno-Sparks Convention Center home for the foreseeable future.

“I’m scared to death because I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Frank Marino, an evacuee from South Lake Tahoe.

Many are in the same boat as Marino and his partner, Angela Smith. They got a knock on the door of their apartment from law enforcement on Monday and were told they needed to leave.

“I panicked the first time they said mandatory evacuations,” Smith said. “(The police said) ‘come on, let’s go.’ Out the door we went.”

The Red Cross told Smith it could be weeks before she’s able to return to her apartment.

She and Marino have been transported from shelter to shelter over the last few days. The two were in Carson City but had to leave because smoke kept creeping into the community center where they were staying.

William Griffiths also has no idea where his apartment stands.

“This is a first for a big fire like this,” Griffiths said of his experience with fires. “I’ve been around big fires but not right on my town’s edge. I went to the bus station. There were no buses running. A police officer picked me up and took me to Montbleu.”

Griffiths evacuated Wednesday. At this point evacuees are just waiting and hoping to hear good news.

Walter Roberts, who volunteers with the Red Cross, has the responsibility of making evacuees feel at home.

“What are the things that we would want if we were in this situation?” Roberts said of his mentality when helping others. “I think it’s a matter of compassion. It’s a matter of being empathetic.”

Reno’s Livestock Events Center is holding many large animals like horses. There is still space there if evacuees want to stop by.

