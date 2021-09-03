Advertisement

Reno Aces pay tribute to the fallen Marines and Sailor

By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces have set up a memorial to the 12 Marines and the one Sailor killed outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber.

The simple tribute features 13 beers on a table and a signed that says “Reserved.” The table sits next to the ballpark’s POW MIA memorial.

An Aces representative tells KOLO 8, a guest inquired about the table. When they explained the significance, that guest told him he would pay the tab for the 8 beers.

The team representative said he does not know how long the tribute will be present at the games.

