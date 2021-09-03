Reno Aces pay tribute to the fallen Marines and Sailor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces have set up a memorial to the 12 Marines and the one Sailor killed outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber.

The simple tribute features 13 beers on a table and a signed that says “Reserved.” The table sits next to the ballpark’s POW MIA memorial.

An Aces representative tells KOLO 8, a guest inquired about the table. When they explained the significance, that guest told him he would pay the tab for the 8 beers.

The team representative said he does not know how long the tribute will be present at the games.

The Reno Aces are paying tribute to America's fallen Marines and Sailor killed at the Kabul airport. (KOLO-TV)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.