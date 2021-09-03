Reno Aces and Ashlee’s Toy Closet collecting toy donations for fire victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the families affected by the many fires this summer by donating a toy or gift card Saturday evening.

The Reno Aces is partnering with Ashlee’s Toy Closet to collect toys and gift cards that will be given to children affected by the Tamarack, Caldor, Dixie and Beckwourth Complex fires.

The collection will take place before Saturday’s game against the Tacoma Rainers. You can drop off items starting at 6:30 A.M. at Greater Nevada Field.

In addition to new toys, there is a need for new socks and underwear packs, new blankets and gift cards. Please do not bring used items. All donations must be new.

Ashlee’s Toy Closet will be distributing toys it has already collected at the Livestock Event Center in Reno on Saturday, September 4th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. or until out of toys. Families must present ID’s to prove they live in the Caldor Fire evacuation area and all children must be present to receive a toy.

