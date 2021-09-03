Preparing insurance in case of home destruction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is National Preparedness Month. Tips are available to help with insurance processes.

Insurance preparation can make a great difference when natural disasters happen.

Some evacuees from these California wildfires may not have a home to return to. When this happens it is important to file a claim with your insurance company.

The Better Business Bureau says the claim process is much easier if you bring important documents with you during evacuation.

You want to make sure you have your government-issued ID, insurance documents, proof of ownership of your home, bills with your address on them, and important medical documents.

Have these documents ready to go in case an evacuation occurs at a moment’s notice.

Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau shared what being prepared during a natural disaster can do,

" It is just important that we have a plan in place to protect our home or business, if we are ever in that position where we need to move or evacuate at a moments notice, we may not be thinking clearly and so this plan will allow for you to resort back to and you can gather those important items and take them with you,” Johnston said.

This could be a new situation, find out what is required from insurance agencies before starting the claim process. The BBB says not to rush, it could end up saving you thousands.

