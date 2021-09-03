Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: Containment up to 29%, fire grows to 212,000+ acres
Julie Munoz
Woman arrested following barricade in Verdi
Alpine Wildfire activity map.
Caldor Fire: New evacuation orders for Alpine County
Scoopers at Lake Davis on August 30, 2021.
DIXIE FIRE: Crews staged to keep the fire from spreading east
Morgan family home in Meyers
Evacuating South Lake: A family’s experience leaving their home

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road