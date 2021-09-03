Advertisement

Looting suspect arrested in South Lake Tahoe

By Stanton Tang
Sep. 3, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police are reporting the arrest of a suspected looter.

Officers say they were alerted to a man stealing a bicycle from a home.

The suspect, Juan Cuevas, 37, of South Lake Tahoe, is facing charges of Looting, Possession of Burglary Tools, Prowling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, and Possession of Stolen Property.

This was the third looting arrest in the area. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol in South Lake Tahoe arrested one man in the backyard of a home on Herbert Avenue, and another man in the area of Spruce Avenue and Heather Lake Avenue.

