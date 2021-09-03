Advertisement

Feds probe NY Tesla crash that killed man changing flat tire

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla...
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By TOM KRISHER/AP Auto Writer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. government’s road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing due to the use of partially automated driving systems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says an investigation team was sent to a July crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York that killed a man.

It’s the 10th fatal crash to which the agency has sent a team, nine involving Teslas.

The New York Police Department says that early on July 26, a 52-year-old man was hit by a Tesla and killed while changing flat tire on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway in Queens. 

