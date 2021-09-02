Woman arrested following barricade in Verdi

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is facing charges of felony residential burglary following a SWAT standoff in Verdi.

It happened Wednesday evening, Sept. 1 at a home on Hansen Drive.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and her 12-year-old daughter came home and found signs of an intruder. The mother called 911 and patrol deputies responded. They looked at the homeowner’s surveillance which showed a woman inside moving furniture around barricading herself inside.

Patrol deputies also learned that the homeowner had a weapon inside the house and started attempts to communicate with the woman.

The SWAT team eventually used its new tactical robot to communicate with the woman. The Transcend Vantage Tactical robot is on tracks similar to a snowcat and can traverse obstacles, drive over carpet, and climb most sets of stairs. The robot is equipped with a two-way communication radio as well as cameras. The robot can enter a building while deputies remain safe – and the deputies can negotiate and communicate with a person.

After about two hours, the woman surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

She has been identified as Julie Munoz. She is also facing charges of resisting a public officer.

