Sparks Police asking for public’s help to locate missing woman

Junell Dudley was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 and has not returned home.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman. Police officials say 38-year-old Junell Dudley was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning and has not returned home.

Dudley is reportedly diagnosed with several mental health disorders. She is also diabetic and dependent on medication, which she does not have with her. She also sometimes goes by the first name “Leo.”

Dudley is 5′6″ and weighs 290 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark blue shorts. Dudley has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a heart and a tattoo on her right shoulder of a lion.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department.

