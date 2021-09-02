Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: 210,000+ acres, 25 percent contained
Alpine Wildfire activity map.
Caldor Fire: New evacuation orders for Alpine County
The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.
Two bodies found in Stead lot identified
Scoopers at Lake Davis on August 30, 2021.
DIXIE FIRE: 859,000+ acres, 55% contained
A man was found dead on Gault Way in Sparks Wednesday morning.
Man found dead in Sparks following report of gunshot

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog
The Reno-Sparks Convention Center has room for Caldor Fire evacuees.
Resources for Caldor Fire evacuees
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff