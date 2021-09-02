Advertisement

QAnon event in Las Vegas loses Caesars Entertainment site

In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protester holds a Q sign as he waits in line with others to...
In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, a protester holds a Q sign as he waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that a conference scheduled next month in Las Vegas by a group espousing the fringe conspiracy theory known as QAnon won't be held at any Caesars property.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment says a conference scheduled next month in Las Vegas by a group espousing the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory won’t be held at any Caesars property.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the “Patriot Double Down” event organized by Patriot Voice would be moved, postponed or canceled.

Event officials didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

A Caesars Entertainment executive confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that the Oct. 23-25 event billed as a “Great Awakening Weekend” won’t be held at the new Caesars Forum convention space near the Las Vegas Strip. Headliners include former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and 8kun website owner Jim Watkins.

