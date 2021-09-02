Gov. Sisolak signs order giving conventions an option on masks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has signed Emergency Directive 050, which gives the organizers of conventions an option on the mask mandate in counties with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission.

If the convention organizers can ensure that all attendees are vaccinated, attendees can remove their masks. If the convention organizers cannot guarantee that all attendees are vaccinated, masks will be required.

The Governor’s office says the order is not a vaccination mandate, but rather, an option for either vaccinations or masks.

The organizers of large indoor events have already had the option. The new directive extends the option to conventions.

The option requires:

The convention will have 4,000 attendees or greater;

The convention is for a discrete period of time;

The convention requires pre-registration;

The convention is open only to those who have successfully completed pre-registration;

The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention or any part thereof; and,

The event operator requires proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee at that event. If someone fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted.

Additionally, convention operators MUST implement a method of verifying vaccination status that is accurate, effective and reliable. Staff must be sufficient in number and adequately trained to implement the system.

