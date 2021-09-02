Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak signs order giving conventions an option on masks

Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving conventions and option between masks and vaccinations.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving conventions and option between masks and vaccinations.(State of Nevada)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has signed Emergency Directive 050, which gives the organizers of conventions an option on the mask mandate in counties with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission.

If the convention organizers can ensure that all attendees are vaccinated, attendees can remove their masks. If the convention organizers cannot guarantee that all attendees are vaccinated, masks will be required.

The Governor’s office says the order is not a vaccination mandate, but rather, an option for either vaccinations or masks.

The organizers of large indoor events have already had the option. The new directive extends the option to conventions.

The option requires:

  • The convention will have 4,000 attendees or greater;
  • The convention is for a discrete period of time;
  • The convention requires pre-registration;
  • The convention is open only to those who have successfully completed pre-registration;
  • The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention or any part thereof; and,
  • The event operator requires proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee at that event. If someone fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted.
  • Additionally, convention operators MUST implement a method of verifying vaccination status that is accurate, effective and reliable. Staff must be sufficient in number and adequately trained to implement the system.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: 210,000+ acres, 25 percent contained
Alpine Wildfire activity map.
Caldor Fire: New evacuation orders for Alpine County
The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.
Two bodies found in Stead lot identified
Scoopers at Lake Davis on August 30, 2021.
DIXIE FIRE: 859,000+ acres, 55% contained
A man was found dead on Gault Way in Sparks Wednesday morning.
Man found dead in Sparks following report of gunshot

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
Algae bloom on Virginia Lake.
People, pets asked to avoid Virginia Lake water