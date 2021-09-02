Ex-Douglas County employee accused of stealing rental assistance money

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A former Douglas County employee has been indicted on charges she stole $4,400 from the county for fictitious rental assistance.

Rena Petri is a former Douglas County Social Services case manager and a special grand jury heard the case and issued the indictment, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment charges Petri, currently an Oakland, Calif., resident, created documents for fictitious rental assistance reimbursements of $2,400 and $2,000 and received the money. She worked for Douglas County from August 2018 through June 2021.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Petri and she has a $10,006 cash-only bail.

