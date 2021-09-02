Evacuating South Lake: A family’s experience leaving their home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evacuating during a wildfire is a challenge many people can’t imagine. The Caldor Fire has impacted our community as our neighbors in California get to safety.

Nicole Morgan was born in South Lake Tahoe and had lived in the area throughout her life. Now engaged and living in Meyers, they are raising three children who are all under five years old, their chickens, and three dogs, Morgan and her fiancé, Marcel, began prepping their home as the fire approached.

Without warning, the family had to leave their home who had been Nicole Morgan’s late father’s.

The sentimental value their home has is just a part of the challenge. Morgan described her growing up here in South Lake,

“The house is obviously our home and obviously means so very much to me for so many reasons, but one of the things where my heartache is the most is in the forest, what has been burned down, these spots I’ve grown up recreating and playing in,” Morgan said.

The family received a knock on their door Sunday afternoon and were told by law enforcement it was time to go.

With all kids, chickens, and dogs in the car, Nicole and her fiancé are now safe and staying at a hotel in Carson.

Nicole Morgan said how they were staying positive during such a stressful time,

“We know we did everything we could to keep our home safe. From cutting extra vines and doing the yard labor to cut down vegetation, what is important is that we have each other.” Morgan said.

To support families who had to evacuate their homes due to the Caldor Fire, click here

